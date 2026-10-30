Cowboys look to cure Cardinals curse at AT&T Stadium this Sunday

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys return home on Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a 12 p.m. game that will be broadcast on FOX 4. The Cowboys got a much-needed win last week over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, moving Dallas to 3-4 on the 2026 season. Their next opponent has been a thorn in the Cowboys' side; the Cardinals have never lost at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009.



After a season-saving win on Monday, the Cowboys now look to beat a team they've never beaten at AT&T Stadium since it opened.

Dallas Cowboys (3-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Bam Knight #20 of the Arizona Cardinals is pursued by Shemar James #50 of the Dallas Cowboys during a game at AT&T Stadium on November 03, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What we know:

On Sunday, November 1, the Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 8 catchup at AT&T Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on FOX 4 at 12 p.m. central.

The last time these two teams played was in 2025, when the Cardinals beat the Cowboys by a 27-17 final score at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys building momentum?

Local perspective:

Dallas may have saved their season with their Monday win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 38-21 win for the Cowboys was their first win in three wins, moving them to 3-4 on the season and 2-1 in the NCF East divisional race.

In that win, the Cowboys had 204 rushing yards, including 155 from Javonte Williams. Those 204 rushing yards were more than the Cowboys had in their previous three games combined.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Javonte Williams #33 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Ph Expand

Williams is tied with Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the NFL touchdown lead with nine scores, with eight on the ground and one through the air.

Dak Prescott passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns against Philadelphia, giving the Cowboys a balanced attack for seemingly the first time all season.

CeeDee Lamb continues to pace the team in receiving yards. He's up to 651 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

A Cardinals curse?

The other side:

If the Cowboys are to continue their momentum from the Eagles win, they'll have to slay some demons against a team that has had their number for nearly 20 years.

The Cardinals have beaten the Cowboys eight out of the last nine times they've played, including a sparkling 4-0 record at AT&T Stadium since it opened in 2009. Could that be why AT&T Stadium is so haunted?

Last year, Arizona won only one of its final 15 games. That one win was over the Cowboys.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals gestures after a first down during the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Broncos defeate Expand

This year, the Cardinals are in a clear rebuilding phase. Their only two wins were both at SoFi Stadium over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Expect Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett to give tight end Trey McBride a heavy dose of targets. McBride leads the league with 59 catches through seven games.

Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will also return for this game. He's missed several games with an ankle injury.

What's next:

The Week 8 game between the Cowboys and Cardinals will kick off at 12 p.m. central on FOX 4.