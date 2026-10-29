Louisiana murder suspects caught in Dallas driving victim's stolen car

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The Brief Dallas police arrested a 19-year-old man and a juvenile wanted for a murder in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana. Authorities tracked the suspects to Texas after locating the victim's stolen vehicle. Jail records show the 19-year-old suspect also faces an immigration hold.



Dallas police arrested suspects connected to a Louisiana murder and carjacking at a local Motel 6 earlier this week.

Suspects tracked to Texas

What we know:

Dallas officers surrounded a Motel 6 at 9600 C.F. Hawn Freeway on Tuesday. Footage captured by FOX 4 shows two males and one female coming out of their room.

A Dallas Police K-9 officer initially spotted a stolen white GMC pickup in the motel parking lot after receiving an alert from a Flock camera. Motel employees directed officers to room 262 where the three were staying.

Dallas County jail records identify one suspect as 19-year-old Jamie Santos Martinez.

He faces holds for first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and an immigration hold.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed they are also charging a juvenile female suspect in connection to the crime.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jamie Santos Martinez

The backstory:

The cross-state manhunt began after Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a homicide in the 200 block of Despain Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Investigators identified the victim as 35-year-old Jorge Andino Espinal.

Police say the suspects murdered Espinal during a carjacking and stole his white GMC pickup truck.

Investigators believe the suspects drove the stolen vehicle straight from Louisiana to the Dallas motel.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the juvenile suspect or the second man who exited the room.

What's next:

Dallas homicide detectives are working with Louisiana detectives to arrange extradition.

Authorities will transport Martinez and the juvenile suspect back to Lafayette Parish to face charges of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle.