Louisiana murder suspects caught in Dallas driving victim's stolen car
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested suspects connected to a Louisiana murder and carjacking at a local Motel 6 earlier this week.
Suspects tracked to Texas
What we know:
Dallas officers surrounded a Motel 6 at 9600 C.F. Hawn Freeway on Tuesday. Footage captured by FOX 4 shows two males and one female coming out of their room.
A Dallas Police K-9 officer initially spotted a stolen white GMC pickup in the motel parking lot after receiving an alert from a Flock camera. Motel employees directed officers to room 262 where the three were staying.
Dallas County jail records identify one suspect as 19-year-old Jamie Santos Martinez.
He faces holds for first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and an immigration hold.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed they are also charging a juvenile female suspect in connection to the crime.
Jamie Santos Martinez
The backstory:
The cross-state manhunt began after Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a homicide in the 200 block of Despain Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.
Investigators identified the victim as 35-year-old Jorge Andino Espinal.
Police say the suspects murdered Espinal during a carjacking and stole his white GMC pickup truck.
Investigators believe the suspects drove the stolen vehicle straight from Louisiana to the Dallas motel.
What we don't know:
Officials did not name the juvenile suspect or the second man who exited the room.
What's next:
Dallas homicide detectives are working with Louisiana detectives to arrange extradition.
Authorities will transport Martinez and the juvenile suspect back to Lafayette Parish to face charges of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Dallas County jail records and a FOX 4 reporters.