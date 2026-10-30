AT&T Stadium named most haunted sports stadium in North America

The Brief Sports Geek ranked AT&T Stadium as the most haunted sports venue in North America. The venue scored 62 out of 100 based on published ghost stories, age, and proximity to a cemetery. Former staff members reported mysterious shadows, flying dishes, and an unexplained cold spot near a room honoring Tom Landry.



A recent survey named AT&T Stadium as the most haunted stadium in North America, and it's not just because of the lack of Cowboys playoff success.

What we know:

Sports Geek released the ranking based on a review of the folklore, graveyard proximity, and construction history of each venue.

AT&T Stadium topped the ranking with a score of 62 out of 100. The 17-year-old venue received the maximum points for published ghost stories.

The stadium also sits near Keystone Cemetery, which is attributed to its score.

Staff members described mysterious shadows, unexplained voices, and approaching footsteps that suddenly stop.

In one stadium kitchen, employees witnessed dishes rising into the air before crashing to the floor. This incident frightened some workers enough to quit on the spot, according to the report.

Workers also reported an unexplained cold spot near a room named after legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry, fueling speculation that his spirit remains at the stadium.

By the numbers:

Sports Geek reviewed 47 professional sports venues across the United States and Canada. Each venue received a score out of 100 across seven weighted categories:

Published ghost stories and documentation: 30 points

Stadium age: 15 points

Proximity to burial sites: 15 points

Reviewed Reddit discussions about hauntings: 10 points

Paranormal investigations or tours: 10 points

Verified tragedies or historical events: 10 points

Named or recurring ghosts: 10 points