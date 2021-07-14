Cowboys legend Cliff Harris excited to get his day in Canton

A former Dallas Cowboys great is counting down the days until he enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cliff Harris is one of the greatest safeties in NFL history. He won two Super Bowls with Dallas and was part of nine playoff teams during his 10-year-career.

Harris was chosen as a Hall of Famer as part of last year’s centennial class.

The pandemic postponed his induction but did not curb his excitement.

"There’s guys that you know that are in the Hall of Fame that I respected for so many years that I want to really get up there and see them and meet them and get that feel. I want to see what kind of feel I get when I walk into that and see all those busts. I can’t wait for Charlie Waters to come up and unveil mine and I’ll see what it feels like. It’s gonna be a unique feeling," he said.

The Hall of Fame weekend starts Aug. 5 when the Cowboys play the Pittsburgh Steelers int eh Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Harris will be inducted the following Saturday.

Advertisement

Then that Sunday, former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson and former head coach Jimmy Johnson will be enshrined in the hall.