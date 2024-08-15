Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys joint practice with Rams disrupted by scuffles

Published  August 15, 2024 9:10am CDT
OXNARD, Calif. - Tempers flared at the Dallas Cowboys’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Cowboys defensive tackle Albert Huggins got into a scuffle during a drill. The veteran kept going after the whistle and knocked down a member of the Rams’ staff.

A few words were exchanged, and Huggins was removed from practice.

A few other moments got a little bit tense. There were no out-and-out fights, just some pushing and shoving.

This was the second joint practice between the two teams.

Coaches and players often consider these types of workouts more valuable than preseason games.

"Yeah, it’s good. Good energy. Keep it football, and yeah, it’s good to get riled up, I guess. I don’t do that," said cornerback Trevon Diggs.

"Do you learn a lot about your guys, especially the interior guys when they’re involved in stuff like that? Defending each other?" a reporter asked.

"Maybe. I don’t know," Diggs replied.

The Cowboys have one more practice on Thursday before heading to Las Vegas for Saturday’s preseason game against the Raiders.