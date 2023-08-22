Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys' Jerry Jones backs Dak Prescott amid pursuit to get back to Super Bowl: 'We have a quarterback'

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
George Dunham believes Dak can be a Super Bowl QB

The Ticket's George Dunham says he believes Dak Prescott could lead the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl at some point in his career. He also comments on Cowboys rookies Deuce Vaughn and Mazi Smith and gives his opinion on if the Cowboys should play their starters more during preseason games.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have all the confidence in the world in quarterback Dak Prescott as the star player prepares for his eighth season under center.

Jones expressed confidence in Prescott in the latest "Football Morning in America" column by NFL reporter Peter King.

"I know how hard it is to win [a Super Bowl]," Jones said. "You shouldn’t give up the ghost because you fall short in a highly competitive league. Just because we haven’t won it in so long doesn’t make what we’ve done meaningless. 

"And I think this year we’re in better position to win it than we have been in years. We have the team, and we have the quarterback."

Jones added that he felt good about Prescott having the ability to lead Dallas back to the Super Bowl, which the team hasn't reached since the 1995 season. The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC championship game either since then.

Jerry Jones on Super Bowl, Dak's picks, Jimmy Johnson

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful that this could be the year that the Cowboys end their Super Bowl drought. Jones shared his thoughts on the roster, coaching changes, his QB and when Jimmy Johnson will get into the Ring of Honor.

"Very much. Very much," the billionaire NFL team owner added. "We’re relying on him, and I feel very good about that. His preparation, his presence, how the team responds to him. I believe he will get us there."

The 2016 fourth-round pick took over for Tony Romo during that season and hasn’t looked back.

He has 24,943 passing yards and 166 touchdown passes since then. Last season, in 12 games, he threw for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

He’s 2-4 in six playoff starts.

