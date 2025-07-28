Cowboys sign Jake Ferguson to $52M contract extension; no deal yet for Micah Parsons

The Brief The Cowboys have signed tight-end Jake Ferguson to a four-year contract extension for $52 million. Ferguson said he's grateful for the extension and is looking forward to an improved season. There's no new news regarding a contract extension for defensive end Micah Parsons.



The Dallas Cowboys have been making contract moves in Oxnard, California. But there’s still no solid news about the future of Micah Parsons.

Jake Ferguson’s New Deal

The Cowboys signed tight-end Jake Ferguson to a four-year extension on Sunday.

Ferguson’s new deal is worth $52 million. He’s guaranteed $30 million with a $12 million signing bonus.

He’s coming off a season where he failed to score a touchdown. That’s a first for him.

What they're saying:

Ferguson said he’s grateful for the extension and believes he’ll improve this season.

"The Jones family, I cannot thank them enough for believing in me. And, being able to have those relationships with them, Mr. Jones and Stephen, that means the world to me. And being able to have those conversations, those real conversations and be straightforward is special to me. Like I said, I’m really thankful that they’re believing in me and I’m excited to get going," he said.

"I’m excited for Jake. Everything he’s done. Last year, obviously, he didn’t feel like he had the best year. But it just shows you we’re always evaluating everything," Coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Just really, really excited for him. Any time you get a chance to get a guy done, which there’s a number of guys that we’re working to get done, you’re excited for them."

That kind of illustrates the advantage of getting these contract negotiations taken care of sooner rather than later, so the player in question can focus 100% on getting ready for the season with no lingering uncertainty.

Micah Parsons Still Waiting on Deal

Parsons, one of the league’s premier players, is entering the final year of his contract.

He wants a high-dollar extension, so he’s doing what many players do. He’s not risking injury by practicing until he gets a long-term money guarantee.

What they're saying:

Executive VP of Player Personnel Stephen Jones added that the Cowboys want to pay Parsons, but Parsons has to want to be paid.

Team owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said no one needs to shed any tears for Parsons on the salary front.

"Micah, first of all, does want to get paid. He’s getting paid. He gets about $20 million right now. And that’s a pretty easy $20 million watching practice going on. But I don’t have a lot to say about it. This is pretty commonplace. You have high-profile players who want to renegotiate for the future. I get it," he said.

Jerry said it doesn’t bother him that much that Micah isn’t practicing. He doesn’t want him to get hurt either.

"We’ll see where it goes," he said.