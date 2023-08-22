Cowboys hope McCarthy’s play-calling provides boost

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said he may hold some rookies out of the team’s final preseason game Saturday after a pair of players suffered season-ending knee injuries last weekend.

That’s just one of many decisions McCarthy will have to make as he prepares for a season in which he’ll call all the plays on offense.

OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 01: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the Dallas Cowboys training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCarthy had that responsibility for most of his time with the Green Bay Packers, which included a Super Bowl win.

Analysts and many fans think he needs to at least get close to that feat here in Dallas, or he risks becoming the Cowboys’ former coach.

"You know, I think it just depends on how it goes. But I think you are right. I think the bottom line is if there’s not an advancement to the NFC title game, I think there’s gonna be… the noise gets louder around McCarthy," said George Dunham on Sports Radio 96.7 FM and 1310 AM The Ticket.

The Cowboys will hold three open practices this week at The Star in Frisco.

The first one is Tuesday evening. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

They’re free to attend.