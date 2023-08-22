Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Hood County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Navarro County

Cowboys hope McCarthy’s play-calling provides boost

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Babe Laufenberg - Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat?

Dallas Cowboys radio announcer Babe Laufenberg talks about the pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy this season, new WR Brandin Cooks and concerns about Dak.

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said he may hold some rookies out of the team’s final preseason game Saturday after a pair of players suffered season-ending knee injuries last weekend.

That’s just one of many decisions McCarthy will have to make as he prepares for a season in which he’ll call all the plays on offense.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys News

OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 01: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy during the Dallas Cowboys training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCarthy had that responsibility for most of his time with the Green Bay Packers, which included a Super Bowl win.

Analysts and many fans think he needs to at least get close to that feat here in Dallas, or he risks becoming the Cowboys’ former coach.

"You know, I think it just depends on how it goes. But I think you are right. I think the bottom line is if there’s not an advancement to the NFC title game, I think there’s gonna be… the noise gets louder around McCarthy," said George Dunham on Sports Radio 96.7 FM and 1310 AM The Ticket.

Related

2 Cowboys rookies suffer season-ending knee injuries
article

2 Cowboys rookies suffer season-ending knee injuries

Two rookie players who had impressed coaches during training camp will be out the whole season because of injuries from Saturday's preseason game.

The Cowboys will hold three open practices this week at The Star in Frisco. 

The first one is Tuesday evening. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

They’re free to attend.