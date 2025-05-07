Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys finalize trade for Steelers WR George Pickens

Published  May 7, 2025 12:18pm CDT
Dallas Cowboys
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are finalizing a trade to acquire wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What we know:

Pickens has been one of Pittsburgh’s top offensive threats over the past few seasons.

The third-year receiver out of Georgia had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns last season. He was in his final year of a rookie contract with the Steelers.

Pickens will likely be the Cowboys’ No. 2 wide receiver after CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys are expected to give up a third-round pick in the 2026 draft to finalize the deal.

Dig deeper:

According to the Associated Press, Dallas didn't focus on receivers in the draft. Instead, Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he liked the youth already on the roster. 

But owner Jerry Jones made references before the draft to "substantive" trades the Cowboys were pursuing. The deal for Pickens could have already been in the works at that time.

Growing Pains

The other side:

Pickens is one of the most dynamic receivers in the league. But he has also struggled to keep his emotions in check.

Last season, he ended two games after getting into dust-ups with Dallas’ Jourdan Lewis and Cleveland’s Greg Newsome II.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin frequently described the immaturity as growing pains as Pickens adjusted to life in the NFL.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Sports staff and the Associated Press.

