Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott misses practice with knee injury, Bears game in doubt

Since entering the NFL, Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the most durable running backs in the league, but a knee injury he suffered last week could keep him out of Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears.

Elliott took a shot to the knee in the Cowboys 24-6 win over the Lions in Week 7. He returned to that game, but the injury forced him to miss practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy called the injury a knee sprain.

"[The] knee feels alright, you know, stiff. I'm just dealing with getting a little stiffness out," said Elliott on Wednesday.

When asked about his status for the upcoming game, Elliott responded saying, "I don't know right now. We still have a lot of time until Sunday."

The running back has only missed one game in his career due to injury.

Backup Tony Pollard said he is more than ready to take on the workload of a lead back.

"Whatever they ask me to carry, I got it," Pollard said. "I'm always trying to go out there and show people what I can do. Prove myself right and prove others wrong."

The Cowboys take on the Bears Sunday at noon.

