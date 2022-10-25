Cowboys' cornerback Jourdan Lewis out for the season

article

The Cowboys’ dominant defense lost one of its key players for the rest of the season.

Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a fracture in his foot during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over Detroit.

He had surgery and will not play again until 2023.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Lewis’ absence will be felt in the secondary and in the locker room.

"We’re gonna miss him on the field but his presence in the locker room -- his professionalism, his toughness. He does everything right. J Lew is a very valued member of our football team," Coach McCarthy said. "Jourdan is a key player for us. It obviously changes the way we move forward."

McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott will continue his same practice schedule this week after playing in his first game since that thumb injury in week one.

The Cowboys take on the Bears Sunday on FOX 4.

Kickoff is at noon and then the FOX 4 Sports team will give a recap Sunday night on Free 4 All.