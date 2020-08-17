Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy out for season after quad tendon rupture

article

Dallas Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy is out for the 2020 season after an injury sustained during Monday’s training camp practice.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said McCoy ruptured his right quad tendon during a morning practice inside the Ford Center.

Jones said he was disappointed for him and the organization because he was a “major acquisition” in the offseason.

McCoy fell during a one-on-one drill with NT Antwaun Woods and it’s believed Woods accidentally stepped on him at some point during the drill.

McCoy signed a three-year contract when he signed with the team in March. He played most of his career in Tampa before one season with Carolina in 2019.