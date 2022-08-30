Cowboys cut roster to 53, backup QBs Cooper Rush, Will Grier waived
article
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys made a number of roster moves to drop their 80-man roster down to the NFL-mandated 53 players.
The Cowboys made 28 different moves on Tuesday and more are expected to be made in the coming days.
Backup quarterbacks Will Grier, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci were all waived leaving Dak Prescott as the only QB on the roster.
It is widely believed one or more of the quarterbacks will be brought back as the team gets more flexibility in September.
Hard Knocks favorite Isaac Alarcon, running back Malik Davis, special teams ace C.J. Goodwin and kicker Brett Maher were also cut.
Here is the full list of moves:
Waived:
- G Isaac Alarcon
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Markaviest Bryant
- T Aviante Collins
- S Tyler Coyle
- RB Malik Davis
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Dontario Drummond
- C James Empey
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- QB Will Grier
- LB Storey Jackson
- LB Malik Jefferson
- G Braylon Jones
- C Alec Lindstrom
- K Brett Maher
- TE Sean McKeon
- LS Jake McQuaide
- QB Cooper Rush
- T Amon Simon
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Mika Tafua
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- WR T.J. Vasher
- DT Carlos Watkins
Waived/Injured:
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Reserve/NFI:
- LB Damone Clark