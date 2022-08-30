Cowboys cut roster to 53, backup QBs Cooper Rush, Will Grier waived

article

The Dallas Cowboys made a number of roster moves to drop their 80-man roster down to the NFL-mandated 53 players.

The Cowboys made 28 different moves on Tuesday and more are expected to be made in the coming days.

Backup quarterbacks Will Grier, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci were all waived leaving Dak Prescott as the only QB on the roster.

It is widely believed one or more of the quarterbacks will be brought back as the team gets more flexibility in September.

Hard Knocks favorite Isaac Alarcon, running back Malik Davis, special teams ace C.J. Goodwin and kicker Brett Maher were also cut.

Here is the full list of moves:

Waived:

G Isaac Alarcon

DT Josiah Bronson

DE Markaviest Bryant

T Aviante Collins

S Tyler Coyle

RB Malik Davis

QB Ben DiNucci

WR Dontario Drummond

C James Empey

CB C.J. Goodwin

QB Will Grier

LB Storey Jackson

LB Malik Jefferson

G Braylon Jones

C Alec Lindstrom

K Brett Maher

TE Sean McKeon

LS Jake McQuaide

QB Cooper Rush

T Amon Simon

WR Brandon Smith

DE Mika Tafua

S Juanyeh Thomas

WR T.J. Vasher

DT Carlos Watkins

Waived/Injured:

RB Aaron Shampklin

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Reserve/NFI: