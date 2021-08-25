Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys' COVID list up to 6 players with 2 testing positive

By SCHUYLER DIXON
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 21: Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams (52) blocks during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans on August 21, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire v

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee have joined the list of Dallas players under COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to six along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Williams and Kazee tested positive for COVID-19, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. Williams practiced Tuesday, while Kazee was absent because he was being tested.

The other players out because of health and safety protocols are defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, receiver CeeDee Lamb and safety Malik Hooker. Safety Israel Mukuamu was on the list but returned to practice Wednesday.

McCarthy said he didn't have a timeframe for the return of anyone on the COVID-19 list. The preseason finale for Dallas is Sunday at home against Jacksonville. The opener is Sept. 9 at defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Quinn and Watkins were the first to go into the health and safety protocols, about 90 minutes before last weekend's 20-14 preseason loss to Houston. Lamb, Hooker and Mukuamu were next, joining the list before practice resumed this week.