Fort Worth Police identify man accused of fatally stabbing mother

The Brief Malachyah Ciprien, 21, is in custody and faces a murder charge for the Friday night stabbing of his mother, Mirlande Ciprien. Officers found the 51-year-old victim with fatal neck wounds at a home on Cargill Circle; the suspect was apprehended nearby with a suspected self-inflicted injury. Police describe the stabbing as an isolated domestic incident with no ongoing threat to the public; a bond for the suspect has not yet been set.



Authorities have identified a mother and son involved in a fatal stabbing that happened Friday night in north Fort Worth.

Malachyah Ciprien, 21, has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail and is facing a charge of murder. According to jail records, a bond has not yet been set.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Mirlande Ciprien, 51. The medical examiner reports she died from a stab wound to the neck.

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Cargill Circle. Fort Worth police officers arriving at the scene discovered Mirlande Ciprien with multiple stab wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son, Malachyah, was found nearby and taken into custody shortly after the discovery. Before being booked into jail, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a wound that investigators believe may have been self-inflicted. After being treated for his wound, he was transferred to the Tarrant County jail.

Fort Worth police continue to treat the case as an isolated domestic incident with no further threat to the community.

The motive for the deadly stabbing has not been released.