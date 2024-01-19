Cowboys cheerleader goes viral saying Packers players were disrespectful during game: 'On the verge of tears'

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader has gone viral on TikTok after claiming the Green Bay Packers were disrespecting them during their Wild Card Game win on the road at AT&T Stadium this past weekend.

Darian Lassiter, who has been a part of the Cowboys Cheerleaders for the last five years, claims the Packers were shouting at her and her teammates throughout the game.

"Y’all, the Cowboys versus Packers game last Sunday, I have never experienced such disrespect from the other team’s players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader," she explained in the video. "Like, we would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown – this is just one example. They would come up to us standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us.

Lassiter added, "Sometimes it was this close," with her hand directly in front of her face.

"Also, I feel like that’s unsportsmanlike conduct and it’s so crazy how they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders, and nothing’s going to happen," she said.

Lassiter’s teammates, Jensen Merrill, posted in the comments to back up her story.

"Literally was on the verge of tears," she wrote.

It was a huge win for the Packers, as they took down the No. 2-seeded Cowboys, 48-32, in a game many predicted wouldn’t go in their favor. They are set to take on the No. 1 seed now, the San Francisco 49ers, this weekend in the Divisional Round.

But while understanding the importance of the playoffs, and how every touchdown is even more crucial at this stage in the season, Lassiter doesn’t want respect to go to the wayside.

"I understand the playoffs is a huge deal. I truly get it. But that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window. Like, what is going on?" she said.

"So I’m rooting for every team but them, now that the Cowboys are out."

