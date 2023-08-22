Cowboys' Brandin Cooks flies teammates over Seattle, seeks to do flyover for national anthem

Brandin Cooks is clear for takeoff – literally.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took his teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore high above Seattle’s Lumen Field over the weekend before they played the Seahawks. Cooks is a licensed pilot and gave his teammates the view of a lifetime.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: Brandin Cooks #3 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

"They need to let me do the fly over for the National Anthem," Cooks wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"They let the wrong ones in the sky," he captioned the clip in a separate post on his page.

The Seahawks ended up with the 22-14 win once Cooks landed the plane and the preseason game took place. The backups were in the game for most of it.

Geno Smith was 5-of-6 with 46 passing yards before he was replaced by Drew Lock and later Holton Ahlers. The Cowboys used Will Grier and Cooper Rush under center. Out of the entire group of quarterbacks, Rush had the lone touchdown pass to Rico Dowdle.

Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn also showed out. He had 14 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

Neither Cooks, Parsons nor Gilmore played in the game.

Cooks joined the Cowboys after three seasons with the Houston Texans. He had 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler who joined the Dallas secondary after a season with the Indianapolis Colts. He had 66 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games last year.

Dallas will have a competitive battle this season for the NFC East.

This article first appeared on FOXNews.com. READ MORE: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/cowboys-brandin-cooks-flies-teammates-seattle-seeks-flyover-national-anthem