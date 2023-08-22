Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Hood County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Navarro County

Cowboys' Brandin Cooks flies teammates over Seattle, seeks to do flyover for national anthem

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX News

Babe Laufenberg - Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat?

Dallas Cowboys radio announcer Babe Laufenberg talks about the pressure on head coach Mike McCarthy this season, new WR Brandin Cooks and concerns about Dak.

Brandin Cooks is clear for takeoff – literally.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took his teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore high above Seattle’s Lumen Field over the weekend before they played the Seahawks. Cooks is a licensed pilot and gave his teammates the view of a lifetime.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: Brandin Cooks #3 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

MORE DALLAS COWBOYS NEWS

"They need to let me do the fly over for the National Anthem," Cooks wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"They let the wrong ones in the sky," he captioned the clip in a separate post on his page.

The Seahawks ended up with the 22-14 win once Cooks landed the plane and the preseason game took place. The backups were in the game for most of it.

Geno Smith was 5-of-6 with 46 passing yards before he was replaced by Drew Lock and later Holton Ahlers. The Cowboys used Will Grier and Cooper Rush under center. Out of the entire group of quarterbacks, Rush had the lone touchdown pass to Rico Dowdle.

Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn also showed out. He had 14 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

Featured

Cowboys hope McCarthy’s play-calling provides boost
article

Cowboys hope McCarthy’s play-calling provides boost

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said he may hold some rookies out of the team’s final preseason game Saturday after a pair of players suffered season-ending knee injuries last weekend.

Neither Cooks, Parsons nor Gilmore played in the game.

Cooks joined the Cowboys after three seasons with the Houston Texans. He had 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler who joined the Dallas secondary after a season with the Indianapolis Colts. He had 66 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games last year.

Dallas will have a competitive battle this season for the NFC East.

This article first appeared on FOXNews.com. READ MORE: https://www.foxnews.com/sports/cowboys-brandin-cooks-flies-teammates-seattle-seeks-flyover-national-anthem