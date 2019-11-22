Cowboys ask fans to submit #DakDanceChallenge videos
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are having more fun with quarterback Dak Prescott’s pre-game warmup dance moves.
The team wants fans to submit videos of themselves doing the Dak Dance.
Ezekiel Elliott did his own version of the Dak Dance after a touchdown last Sunday in Detroit.
“Hey Cowboys fans. Think you can do the Dak Dance better than me?” he asks.
Videos should be posted online with the hashtag #DakDanceChallenge. For more information, visit https://www.dallascowboys.com/fans/social-media/dak-dance-challenge.
The winner gets a jersey signed by both Dak and Zeke.
