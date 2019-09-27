Cowboys Amari Cooper to play Sunday against the Saints

article

Cowboys fans are breathing easier because receiver Amari Cooper turned up at practice.

On Wednesday, Cooper left practice with a sore ankle. He was back Thursday and is expected to play against a tough New Orleans team.

“Every game these NFL teams, these are guys that get paid. Coaches they get paid too. You can look, everybody can look back at these last three weeks and say look at this record or this or that. And they say going into this week, it’s this. But I guarantee if we get this win, there’s going to be some reason why this one wasn’t that special,” said quarterback Dak Prescott. “But for us, it's just coming in and we have to measure ourselves.”

The 3-0 Cowboys are in first place in the NFC East. The Saints lead the NFC South with a 2-1 record.

The Cowboys are the 2.5 point favorites. They will be without receiver Michael Gallup in New Orleans Sunday night.