Cowboys add SMU defensive coordinator to coaching staff

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have hired SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons to their coaching staff. Symons had been the Mustangs' defensive coordinator since 2022, helping SMU make the College Football Playoff in 2024. He will be the inside linebackers coach for the Cowboys under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.



The Dallas Cowboys have dipped into the college ranks to build their defensive coaching staff for 2026.

A new job across town

What we know:

The Cowboys announced the hiring of Symons on Friday. He will serve as the team's inside linebackers coach.

It's the first NFL job for Symons. Prior to serving as SMU's defensive coordinator, he worked as a coach at Liberty and Memphis.

SMU saw success with Symons

By the numbers:

In his time at SMU, he was a three-time finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to college football's top assistant coach. In 2024, he helped the Mustangs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

His 2025 defense finished fifth in the country in turnovers and 23rd in sacks. SMU finished the season 9-4.

SMU has elevated Maurice Crum Jr. and Rickey Hunley Jr. to co-defensive coordinators to replace Symons.

A revamped Cowboys defensive staff

Local perspective:

The addition of Symons marks the sixth external addition to the Cowboys' defensive coaching staff.

Symons will work under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was hired in January to fix a Cowboys defense that was among the worst in the NFL in 2025.

Dig deeper:

Symons will coach games at AT&T Stadium going forward. His former employer will play two future games there as well.

SMU announced this week that their 2027 matchup with Oklahoma and their 2029 matchup with LSU will be played at AT&T Stadium.