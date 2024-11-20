Could Deion Sanders be the next Dallas Cowboys coach?

A bad 2024 football season may be just what the Dallas Cowboys need to return to the "Prime Time" spotlight.

For the past few weeks, the name of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has been loudly whispered as the team’s next coach.

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Expand

Sanders has said he’s happy in Colorado. But his son, Sheduer, is now a senior for the Buffaloes.

Shedeur is also one of college football’s top quarterbacks and Sanders has coached him at every level.

On FS One’s "The Herd," Sanders’ former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was presented with a scenario.

"You do believe, and I do too, that if Shedeur went to the Cowboys, Deion would accept the job," host Colin Cowherd asked.

"I believe 100% and I can tell you good sources have told me that," Irving said.

Current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will still be on the sidelines Sunday when the team plays the Washington Commanders on FOX 4.

This is the final year of his contract.