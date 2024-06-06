Expand / Collapse search

North Texas to host expanded College Football Playoff semifinal game

Updated  June 6, 2024 12:14pm CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas - North Texas will host one of the semifinal matchups for the College Football Playoff this season. 

The Cotton Bowl Classic is scheduled for Jan. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The winner of that game will advance to the national championship.

The change is part of the newly expanded 12-team playoff system, according to the Associated Press.

The top four conference champions will receive first-round byes while the next eight teams play on college campuses beginning on Dec. 20.

The Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl will serve as quarterfinal games on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The semifinals will be the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 9-10.

The title game will be in Atlanta on Jan. 20.   