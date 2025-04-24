Corey Seager placed on Rangers' 10-day injured list

article

The Texas Rangers placed Corey Seager on the injured list.

The team announced the 30-year-old shortstop would be out for 10 days because of a strained right hamstring.

It happened during Tuesday's series opener against the Athletics. Seager pulled up while running to first base in the sixth inning.

He was replaced by Josh Smith after exiting the game.

Seager has started 21 of the first 23 games this season with four home runs and six RBIs.

He also has a team-high 17 hits since April 8.