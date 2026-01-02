Expand / Collapse search

Coppell native to play for Team USA in women’s hockey

Published  January 2, 2026 11:02am CST
Olympics
EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Hannah Bilka #23 of Team USA stands for the singing of the national anthem prior to Game Two of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 13, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by

The Brief

    • Coppell native Hannah Bilka has been named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, marking her first career Olympic selection.
    • The 24-year-old forward currently plays for the Seattle Torrent and previously won a national championship at Ohio State.
    • Team USA begins its gold medal pursuit next month at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

DALLAS - A player from Coppell has earned a spot on the United States women’s hockey team for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

What we know:

The Olympic roster for Team USA women’s hockey was announced on Friday morning. It includes 24-year-old Coppell native Hannah Bilka.

Bilka played four seasons at Boston College before transferring to Ohio State and helping the Buckeyes to a national championship. She now plays professionally with the Seattle Torrent. 

EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Hannah Bilka #23 of Team USA in action during Game Two of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 13, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

As a member of Team USA, she’s played in three International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2023 and silver medals in 2022 and 2024.

This will be her first Olympics.

article

What's next:

The 2026 Winter Olympics start next month in Italy.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Team USA Hockey and the Seattle Torrent website.

