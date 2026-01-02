Coppell native to play for Team USA in women’s hockey
DALLAS - A player from Coppell has earned a spot on the United States women’s hockey team for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.
What we know:
The Olympic roster for Team USA women’s hockey was announced on Friday morning. It includes 24-year-old Coppell native Hannah Bilka.
Bilka played four seasons at Boston College before transferring to Ohio State and helping the Buckeyes to a national championship. She now plays professionally with the Seattle Torrent.
EDMONTON, CANADA - DECEMBER 13: Hannah Bilka #23 of Team USA in action during Game Two of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 13, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)
As a member of Team USA, she’s played in three International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2023 and silver medals in 2022 and 2024.
This will be her first Olympics.
What's next:
The 2026 Winter Olympics start next month in Italy.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Team USA Hockey and the Seattle Torrent website.