Conference basketball tournaments canceled due to coronavirus fears

Numerous conferences canceled their basketball tournaments Thursday because of concerns about coronavirus, putting the playing of the NCAA Tournament in doubt.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference along with the American Athletic Conference and Conference USA announced the cancellations on Thursday morning within minutes of each other.

The announcements were all the same: games were off due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Some of the conferences had played first round games on Wednesday while others hadn’t started play at all.

All of the conferences were preparing to play games in arenas across the country, but with just a handful of people in the buildings.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it planned to play its men's and women's tournament games that start next week with restricted access for the general public. The NCAA said only essential staff and limited family members would be allowed to attend the games.

Following the NCAA's lead, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be conducted with limited fan access the rest of the week. But by Thursday, after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, most Division I conferences decided not to play at all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.