NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA announced the cancellation on Thursday.

Duke University and the University of Kansas, two top-tier basketball schools, had pulled out of the tournament due to health concerns. Other conference tournaments had been canceled on Thursday as well.



The NCAA Men's Basketball tournament, lovingly referred to by fans as March Madness, is perhaps the largest sporting event that has been canceled due to virus concerns. While other professional leagues have suspended play or restricted fan attendence, this is the first major sporting tournament and championship which has been canceled.

