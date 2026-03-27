City of Dallas, Mavericks had discussions about new arena at City Hall site "over a year ago"

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks had conversations with the City of Dallas"over a year ago" about using the current City Hall site for a new arena, according to their CEO Dallas City Council members expressed concern that the Dallas City Manager reached out to the Mavericks about using the site before going to the council. The Mavs reportedly narrowed their search for a new arena site to two locations: the site where City Hall currently sits, and a plot of land in Far North Dallas.



Long before Dallas City Council voted to explore leaving the iconic Dallas City Hall building, the city manager had discussions with the Dallas Mavericks about using the site for a new downtown arena.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: A general view outside the arena before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledge Expand

Mavs, City of Dallas continue new arena conversations

What we know:

On Friday, Mavericks CEO Rick Welts told the audience at a Greater Dallas Planning Council breakfast that the team had been contacted by Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, the Dallas City Manager, "over a year ago" about using the current Dallas City Hall site for a new arena.

"Listen over a year ago, City Manager Tolbert came to us and said, ‘Look, I gotta move out of City Hall, I can’t afford to operate what we do in that building, going forward for the taxpayers," Welts said.

"We said, ‘Okay.’ You know that was hanging with us. ‘But at some point in time, you’ll tell us what is available, and then we can sit down and have a conversation about it."

"You know, it really is an opportunity to re-imagine the heart of our city and create something very different."

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In January, the Dallas Morning News reported the team was looking two options for a new arena, including the current Dallas City Hall site. The other option reported is where Valley View Mall once stood on I-635 and Preston Road in Far North Dallas.

Future of Dallas City Hall

Dallas City Council voted on March 4 to explore options of leaving the iconic City Hall site, built in the 1970s by famed Chinese architect I.M. Pei.

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The decision left the door open to staying in City Hall, but marked a significant development in the building's future.

Previously, repair costs to maintain the current Dallas City Hall building for the next 20 years totaled nearly $1 billion.

What they're saying:

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn wore a Mavericks T-shirt to a recent city council meeting, saying :"We're talking a lot about the Mavs. They're the elephant in the room, but they're actually not here, so let's at least let them have a seat at the horseshoe."

Dallas City Council member Cara Mendelsohn

On Friday, Mendelsohn questioned why the City Manager approached the Mavericks before approaching Dallas City Council.

"Billions of dollars at stake. This is not how representative government should work, and I have deep concerns about what is happening at City Hall," she wrote on social media.

Questions about timeline left unanswered

Bizor Tolbert did not address the timeline of the negotiations when reached by FOX 4:

"Since being named Interim Dallas City Manager and subsequently appointed to the permanent role, I have met with representatives of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars regarding their futures in Dallas. These discussions have included the teams’ need for a modern fan-friendly arena experience."

The Mavericks released the following statement on recent negotiations with the City of Dallas:

There have been general conversations over time with the City about a range of potential opportunities, which is consistent with how long-term planning discussions typically evolve.



What’s changed following the March 4th council vote is the ability to engage in more defined, substantive discussions around what a potential framework could look like.



We remain focused on evaluating long-term options and working collaboratively with the City as that process moves forward.

What's next:

Bizor Tolbert and the City of Dallas continue to explore options for a new location for City Hall.

Welts said in January the team hoped to have a decision on a future arena location by July after originally planning to make a decision in March. Any new arena for the Mavericks wouldn't open before 2031.