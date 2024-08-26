Chargers coach on players stuck in Dallas elevator: ‘It was hot’

article

Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh praised players for staying calm after being trapped in a Downtown Dallas hotel elevator.

The players were rescued by Dallas firefighters late Friday at the Westin on Main Street.

Those players, including starting quarterback Justin Hebert, spent two hours trapped inside.

Related article

The Chargers head coach was not in the elevator but saw the players after they got out.

"It was hot. As each person was coming off the elevator, everyone was sweating, and some had their shirt off," Coach Harbaugh said. "That’s a shared experience. I mean, it brought them closer together. I just missed it being on that elevator, and I was like, wish I could have been there with those guys."

The team said the players had to be pulled through a ceiling panel and moved to an adjacent elevator.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue team used the working elevator as a ferry to move people in small groups.

Related article

The Chargers were in town for a preseason matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday.

They won 26-19 after Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance threw five interceptions.