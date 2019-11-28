Carrollton native plays in first NFL game as Detroit Lions quarterback

article

A North Texan made his NFL debut as the Detroit Lions faced the Chicago Bears Thanksgiving afternoon on FOX 4.

Lions quarterback David Blough is from Carrollton and graduated from Creekview High School.

The lions played him because starter Matthew Stafford and second-string QB Jeff Driskel were both out with injuries.

Blough had a good start and the Lions went into halftime with a 17-10 lead.

In the end, Chicago came back in the fourth quarter, winning the rivalry game 24-20.