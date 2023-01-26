Carolina Panthers pass on Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, hire Frank Reich as head coach

On Thursday the Carolina Panthers announced they are hiring Frank Reich to be the team's new head coach, passing on Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Reich was fired earlier this season by the Indianapolis Colts after 5 years with the team.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was one of the candidates who interviewed for the Panthers job.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Moore spent two days in Carolina with Panthers leadership this week following the Cowboys' playoff loss to the 49ers.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the Panthers were very impressed with Moore's interview, and the decision came down to Reich or Moore.

Ultimately, the Panthers decided to hire Reich, a known commodity, according to Pelissero.

The Panthers were the only team publicly connected to Moore for a head coaching spot.

Moore, 34, has spent the last 3 years as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, under head coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy.