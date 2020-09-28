Broncos fill seats with 'South Park' cardboard cutouts

article

The Denver Broncos took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in front of 5,700 screaming fans, and a generous number of silent ones.

The three-time Super Bowl champions used cardboard cutouts from the Comedy Central hit "South Park" to fill empty seats at Empower Field at Mile High.

The stadium can seat 76,124 people. But the franchise held its capacity to just 7.5% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports teams in many leagues have had to get creative without the presence of fans in the stands. Some erected screens that display fans watching from home.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who are major Broncos fans, came up with the concept for “South Park” while attending the University of Colorado, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This story was reported from Atlanta.