Boopie Miller, SMU chasing March Madness dreams

The SMU Mustangs men's basketball team has a chance to do something they haven't done in nearly 40 years: win a game in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Dreams of March

What they're saying:

1988 was the last time SMU won a game in the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

"Sophomore in college, I believe. Didn't know SMU had a basketball team, never followed the Mustangs," said Andy Enfield, coach of the current squad.

Star Mustangs guard Boopie Miller wouldn't be born for another few years. In his last season of college eligibility, Miller wants to play in March Madness for the first time.

"I want it so bad," Miller told FOX 4's Jeff Kolb on making the tournament. When told the team hasn't won a game in March Madness since 1988, all he said was "History about to be broken right now, it's about to happen."

A buzzer-beater specialist

If SMU is going to play in the tournament, they'll get there on the back of one of Miller's buzzer-beaters.

"Boopie made two buzzer-beaters for us last year," Enfield told Kolb. "You just have to ride with a guy that's hot for you, and he's been hot all season."

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 14: SMU Mustangs guard Kevin "Boopie" Miller (#2) takes a last second half court shot to win the game during the ACC college basketball game between the SMU Mustangs and the Virginia Tech Hokies on January 14, 2026, at Moody Coli Expand

Miller's latest dose of magic came on Jan. 14 against Virginia Tech. With 2.6 seconds left, Miller got the ball, let it fly and sunk it for a 77-76 victory.

"It's an amazing feeling, you know, just winning a game for your teammates, you know, being the one that makes that shot," Miller said of making a game-winning shot.

"Somebody hugged me. Somebody hugged me so hard I couldn't even see what was going on, but then everybody came over, I fell on the chair, it was just a crazy feeling," Miller continued. "Everybody was, you know, screaming, man. It was an amazing feeling that that shot went in."

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 14: SMU Mustangs guard Kevin "Boopie" Miller (#2) celebrates after making a last second half court shot to win the game during the ACC college basketball game between the SMU Mustangs and the Virginia Tech Hokies on January 14, 2 Expand

Enfield enjoyed the shot safely from the other side of the court.

Family motivation

"It started with my mom's brother, his name was Boobie. So when he passed away, my mom just put a P at the end, you know. Just called me Boopie," Miller said of his name's origin.

The uniquely named Boopie finds inspiration from his family and upbringing in Chicago.

"In Chicago, you got to keep your head, stay out the way. You know, just if you want a goal that you have, you got keep your mind on that goal," Miller said.

His biggest inspirations are his family members who aren't here anymore. His cousins who died from gun violence back home are with him in a special way.

"Definitely my cousin Ahmad, my cousin Big, Miller continued. "I have them tatted on me, tattooed tattoos on me. They used to support me a lot in the biggest way that kept me going on the basketball court, so I love them for that."