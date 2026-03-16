Family of victim speaks out after former Dallas Police union chief pleads guilty about fatal crash

The Brief The family of a woman killed in a crash involving the former head of the Dallas Police Association is still looking for justice in the wake of his guilty plea last Friday. Former DPA head Jaime Castro pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a 2025 crash that killed 25-year-old Atianna Washington. Castro admitted he lied about his girlfriend being the driver and her alcohol consumption; as part of his plea, he must surrender his police license, take a DWI class, and serve probation.



The family of a woman killed in a crash involving the former leader of the Dallas Police Association is speaking out after he pleaded guilty to lying to police last Friday.

The backstory:

Former Dallas Police Association President Jaime Castro pleaded guilty last Friday to one count of making a false statement to police officers. The plea came nearly a year after the March 15, 2025 crash that killed 25-year-old Atianna Washington.

According to court records, that false statement was that his girlfriend was the driver of the vehicle involved in a traffic fatality and that she did not consume any alcohol before the traffic fatality.

His girlfriend, Angela Valles, also pleaded guilty to making a false statement that she was behind the wheel that night.

As part of the plea agreement, Castro will surrender his peace officer license. He must also complete DWI classes, pay a fine, and serve a year on probation for the Class B misdemeanor.

Washington was hit by a car while trying to cross Northwest Highway. Castro, who was a senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department at the time, was listed on the police report as a passenger in that car.

FOX 4 cameras captured Castro, wearing a white T-shirt, speaking with other officers and shaking hands at the scene that night.

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He was placed on administrative leave in November, and an internal affairs investigation was opened after an attorney for the victim’s family started questioning the facts in the case.

Castro, who’d been with the department since 1998, announced his retirement in January. He also stepped down as the president of the police union.

Washington's mother speaks out

What they're saying:

"My favorite things were her smile," Mindi Crapo, Atianna Washington's mother, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "She just had a very, very big heart."

Crapo and James Roberts, the attorney representing Washington's family, agree that last Friday's guilty plea is a meaningful step towards answers.

Mindi Crapo and James Roberts

"I felt vindicated that what we felt the entire time was actually true," Crapo continued. "It makes me feel strong because I promised my daughter I wasn't gonna stop until I got her justice."

Crapo said she's continuing the fight for justice not just for her daughter, but for her grandson, who was four when Washington was killed.

Atianna Washington and son

"As we dug into everything, it just didn't seem to sit right with how the story was told at the scene of the accident," Roberts said.

"The fact that he lied about this really answers a lot of the questions about how intoxicated he may have been. Why else would he have been lying about who was driving and if he was drinking?"

Wrongful death suit

What's next:

The Dallas County District Attorney shared that the original investigation was incomplete, so potential further criminal liability is unclear.

Washington’s family filed a wrongful lawsuit against both Castro and his girlfriend, Angela Valles, claiming that law enforcement failed to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

Robert said they are still waiting for the lawsuit to be officially served to Castro and Valles, believing the process will move quickly, and they can have their day in court.