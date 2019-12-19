Boca Raton Bowl 2019: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic preview

article

The Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl will be played between the SMU Mustangs and Florida Atlantic Owls on Dec. 21. The game will be played at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

SMU has a 10-2 overall record and a 6-2 record in the American Athletic Conference going into the game. Florida Atlantic has a 10-3 record and a 7-1 record in Conference USA.

It’s the Mustangs’ first bowl appearance since 2017 and the first bowl game under coach Sonny Dykes. It will be the program’s 17th bowl appearance. The team is 7-8-1 overall in the postseason. Quarterback Shane Buechele has led the SMU offense with 3,626 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. Running back Xavier Jones leads the team in rushing with 1,249 yards and 21 touchdowns. James Proche has 1,139 receiving yards on 102 catches and has 14 touchdown catches. Linebacker Patrick Nelson leads the defense with 12.5 sacks and safety Rodney Clemons has four interceptions.

The Owls enter the program’s fourth bowl game. The team has never lost a bowl game before. Lane Kiffin led the team to the bowl game but has moved on to coaching Ole Miss. Quarterback Chris Robinson leads the offense with 3,392 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. Tight end Harrison Bryant has 65 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdown catches. Linebacker Akileis Leroy leads the Owls with 7 1/2 sacks. Cornerback Meiko Dotson has nine interceptions.

The two teams have never played each other.

BOCA RATON BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Cheribundi

Date: December 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Stadium: FAU Stadium

Location: Boca Raton, Fla.