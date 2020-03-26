Baseball fans patiently waiting as MLB's opening day is postponed

There are no hot dogs, no cold bear and no vendors selling peanuts. Ballparks across the country – including the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field -- are empty on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day.

With the start of the regular season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, MLB is offering fans some oldies but goodies. It will air memorable games for each franchise Thursday on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The MLB Network also plans to broadcast classic opening day games throughout the day.

Stadiums and ballparks across the country were ready to go, including concessionaires who started planning months in advance. That means a lot of products like hot dogs, bottled drinks and frozen foods were already delivered before the season was put on hold.

More than 41,000 pounds of food sent to MLB stadium, as well as some NBA and NHL arenas, has been donated to local charities.

When the season does get back underway, the weather will be hot here in Texas. But fans will no doubt enjoy staying out of the heat with the Rangers’ new retractable roof stadium.

The Rangers home opener was set for next Tuesday after a season opening series in Seattle.

Advertisement

The MLB commissioner said he hopes the sport can begin preparing for a season at some point in May. But the league will work with infectious disease experts before determining an exact return.