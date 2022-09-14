AT&T Stadium workers will now bring food and drink orders to your seat during Cowboys games

article

The Dallas Cowboys rolled out changes they said will make attending games at AT&T Stadium more enjoyable for fans.

The improvements include personalized QR codes on every seat in the stadium. Fans can use them to have food and drinks delivered to them without having to wait in line.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys News

"It’s great because we want them to be able to not miss a beat of the action but also to have the convenience of doing everything from your phone and your seat," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys’ executive vice president.

The Cowboys said thousands of fans placed food and drink orders at Sunday night’s season opener.

The team said the average delivery time is 15 to 17 minutes.