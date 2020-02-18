Arlington students flush every toilet at Globe Life Field to help test the plumbing

article

The plumbing at the new Globe Life Field was put to a real test Tuesday. The Rangers called it Super Flush 2020.

More than 300 high school students from Arlington ISD helped to stress test the plumbing system by flushing every toilet in the stadium at once.

Globe Life Field has a total of 860 toilet stalls, 260 urinals and about 2,600 plumbing fixtures. Contractors wanted to make sure the newly installed pipes will be able to handle the times such as in the seventh-inning stretch when the bathrooms are at max capacity.

“We installed 26 miles of hydronic pipe in 18 months here in Arlington,” said Matt Terry, the senior vice president for the plumbing subcontractor TDIndustries. “We test the system in stages, but the final test allows us to confirm the quality of our work. Beyond that, it’s a fun opportunity for these kids to help out, tour the stadium, and hopefully become baseball fans for life.”

Over the past few weeks, construction crews have installed all of the main concourse seats, furniture throughout the ballpark, the synthetic turf, the Globe Life Field signs and the Rangers’ “T” logo on the east side of the building.

All of the panels for the ballpark’s unique retractable roof have also been installed. Now workers are just configuring the controls and testing the mechanics.

Advertisement

The ballpark is 94% complete and on schedule to open for its first event – a country music concert – on March 14. The Rangers will play their first exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field on March 23.