Arlington, Houston mayors agree to Rangers, Astros bet

Is it really a rivalry if the politicians don't get involved?

With the Texas Rangers taking on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series city leaders decided to back their team with a small bet.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross threw down a challenge to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: The mayor of the losing team's city has to wear the other team's jersey to a city council meeting.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker responded saying she would also join in the wager risk wearing the Houston jersey.

Turner accepted the bet, boasting that he has had the pleasure of seeing the Astros win the World Series twice during his time as mayor.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who is known locally for his sports bets, has not joined the fray.

FanDuel has Houston listed as a favorite in the series.

The Astros won the Silver Boot in 2023, going 9-5 against the Rangers this season

Game 1 of the series gets underway in Houston on Sunday.

You can watch it live on FOX 4.