AP Top 25: Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4; OU up to 8

Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.

LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.

The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.

Minnesota and Baylor both lost for the first time and dropped in the rankings. The 11th-ranked Gophers slipped four spots after losing at Iowa. No. 13 Baylor dropped one after blowing a 28-3 lead at home to Oklahoma.

Iowa jumped four to No. 19 and Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 8.

1. LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1

2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0 1478 2

3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3

4. Georgia 9-1 1343 5

5. Alabama 9-1 1263 4

6. Oregon 9-1 1243 6

7. Utah 9-1 1155 8

8. Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10

9. Penn St. 9-1 1030 9

10. Florida 9-2 984 11

11. Minnesota 9-1 902 7

12. Michigan 8-2 829 14

13. Baylor 9-1 787 12

14. Wisconsin 8-2 746 15

15. Notre Dame 8-2 676 16

16. Auburn 7-3 623 13

17. Cincinnati 9-1 536 17

18. Memphis 9-1 520 18

19. Iowa 7-3 493 23

20. Boise St. 9-1 379 19

21. SMU 9-1 328 20

22. Oklahoma St. 7-3 200 25

23. Appalachian St. 9-1 154 NR

24. Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR

25. Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

POLL POINTS

There is more separation at the top of college football this season than last. At this point in 2018, the AP Top 25 had:

— Four unbeaten teams.

— Eight one-loss teams.

— Three two-loss teams.

— Eight three-loss teams.

— Two four-loss teams.

The latest poll has:

— Three unbeaten teams.

— 13 one-loss teams.

— Four two-loss teams.

— Five three-loss teams.

TOP-FIVE TIDE

Alabama extended its record for consecutive weeks in the top five of the AP poll to 67, dating back to Nov. 8, 2015. The second-longest streak of top-five appearances is Miami, which had 55 from Oct. 8, 2000-Oct. 26, 2003.

Breakdown of the streak:

— No. 1 — 49.

— No. 2 — 12.

— No. 3 — 2.

— No. 4 — 2.

— No. 5 — 2.

IN

— No. 23 Appalachian State moved into the rankings for the second time this season.

— No. 24 Texas A&M returned to the Top 25. The Aggies started the season in No. 12, but losses to Clemson, Auburn and Alabama dropped them out. A&M has won four straight.

— No. 25 Virginia Tech is ranked for the first time this season. It has been quite a bounce-back for the Hokies, who suffered their worst home loss in decades against Duke in September but have won five of six since.

OUT

— Navy was bounced after being routed at Notre Dame.

— Texas fell out of the rankings again after a last-second loss to Iowa State.

— Indiana lasted one week in the rankings after a 25-year absence. The Hoosiers lost at Penn State.

CONFERENCE CALL

Big Ten — 6 (Nos. 2, 9, 11, 12, 14, 19).

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 4, 5, 10, 16, 24).

American — 3 (Nos. 17, 18, 21).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 8, 13, 22).

ACC — 2 (Nos. 3, 25).

Pac 12 — 2 (Nos. 6, 7).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 20).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 23).

Independent — 1 (No. 15).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 9 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been rolling, but they still have their heaviest lifting to do.

No. 24 Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia. The Aggies are positioned to complicate things in the SEC, with the Bulldogs this week and LSU next.