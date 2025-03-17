Anthony Davis assigned to Texas Legends as he nears return from injury
The Dallas Mavericks have assigned forward Anthony Davis to the G League Texas Legends as he works back from an adductor strain.
Anthony Davis' possible return
What we know:
On Monday, the Mavericks announced Davis and guard Jaden Hardy will be assigned to Legends.
The assignment will allow Davis to ramp up for a possible return to the Mavericks.
Davis played for three quarters during his debut with the Mavs on Feb. 8 before leaving with an adductor strain.
The forward was acquired as part of the package from the Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Doncic.
What we don't know:
It's not clear if Davis will play in any games for the Legends or just work out with the team.
Mavs playoff possibilities
What's next:
The Mavericks are currently 10th in the Western Conference and in position for the final play-in spot.
The Mavericks are 1.5 games ahead of the flailing Phoenix Suns.
Dallas is 2-8 in its last 10 games after losing key contributors to injuries.
The team will play 13 more games this regular season.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA.