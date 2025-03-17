Expand / Collapse search

Anthony Davis assigned to Texas Legends as he nears return from injury

By
Published  March 17, 2025 1:33pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Anthony Davis has been assigned to the Texas Legends.
    • Davis is expected to be ramping up for a return to game action.
    • He has not played since Feb. 8 with an adductor strain.

The Dallas Mavericks have assigned forward Anthony Davis to the G League Texas Legends as he works back from an adductor strain.

Anthony Davis' possible return

What we know:

On Monday, the Mavericks announced Davis and guard Jaden Hardy will be assigned to Legends.

The assignment will allow Davis to ramp up for a possible return to the Mavericks.

Davis played for three quarters during his debut with the Mavs on Feb. 8 before leaving with an adductor strain.

The forward was acquired as part of the package from the Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Doncic.

Related

Southwest Airlines trolls Mavericks in viral post amid bag policy change backlash
article

Southwest Airlines trolls Mavericks in viral post amid bag policy change backlash

Southwest Airlines' viral dig at the Mavericks has fans fired up on social media. The shade comes days after the airline's controversial baggage policy change.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if Davis will play in any games for the Legends or just work out with the team.

Mavs playoff possibilities

What's next:

The Mavericks are currently 10th in the Western Conference and in position for the final play-in spot.

The Mavericks are 1.5 games ahead of the flailing Phoenix Suns.

Dallas is 2-8 in its last 10 games after losing key contributors to injuries.

The team will play 13 more games this regular season.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA.

Dallas MavericksSports