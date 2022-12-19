Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball sold at auction for $1.5M

article

A historic home run ball caught by a Rangers fan in North Texas was sold for $1.5 million over the weekend.

Cory Youmans caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball in early October at Globe Life Field.

Judge set the new American League record for home runs in a season during the doubleheader game against the Rangers.

His home run broke the previous record set in 1961 by another Yankee outfielder, Roger Maris. It also moves him into seventh place overall for the single-season record, but the others are tainted by steroid scandals.

Youman’s lawyer said he turned down a $3 million offer to buy the ball before deciding to sell it through Goldin Auctions.

The $1.5 million winning bid is the second highest ever for a baseball sold at auction.

The person who bought the ball is reportedly a businessman from the Midwest named Joe. He did not disclose his full identity.