5 Texas Rangers players test positive for COVID-19

Five members of the Texas Rangers are now on the injured reserved list after testing positive for COVID-19.

Infielder Charlie Culberson started feeling symptoms Friday.

Infielder Brock Holt, catcher Jonah Heim and two pitchers were added to the list on Monday.

Manager Chris Woodward said it was only a matter of time before the virus impacted the team because of the rise in cases in Texas.

The players will be out at least seven games.

The Rangers had to add players to the roster while it deals with the outbreak.

