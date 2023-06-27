5 Texas Rangers players need votes for MLB All-Star game

article

Five Texas Rangers players need fan votes to start in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Second baseman Marcus Semien, outfielder Adolis Garcia, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung, and catcher Jonah Heim advanced to the second round of voting, which started Monday.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Jonah Heim #28 of the Texas Rangers tags out Elvis Andrus #1 of the Chicago White Sox as he attempts to score a run during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Jonah Heim #28 w Expand

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News said the Rangers’ stars are being recognized for their great play beyond the fanbase in North Texas.

"The thing to me that stood out about the first round of the All-Star voting is that Jonah Heim ended up in second among all the catchers. he has played better baseball than any catcher in the American League," Grant said.

Around the big leagues, people have taken notice of the Ranger’s talent, he said.

"Josh Jung has to be the frontrunner for American League Rookie of the Year. he's been the most consistent rookie. He's played every day. He's been much better than people expected defensively," Grant said. "I do think that Josh Jung deserves to be in Seattle and I think one way or another he's gonna be whether it’s as a starter or as a reserve elected by the players."

Fans can vote mlb.com/all-star/ballot through 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The All-Star game is on July 11 in Seattle.

It will air on FOX 4.