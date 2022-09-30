4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 6
Welcome to 4 To Watch, where we preview four of the biggest high school football games in DFW each week.
Coppell (4-0) vs. Lewisville (3-1)
A big matchup between the Cowboys prolific offense against the Fighting Farmers stingy D.
Dallas Jesuit (4-1) vs. Highland Park (4-0)
A 6A District 7 clash. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this year.
The Scots defense has only allowed 62 points over its first 4 games.
Jesuit has put up 189 points over its opening 5 games.
Grapevine (3-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (3-1)
The Battle of the Red Rail at Mustang Panther Stadium.
Heritage has won 9 of the last 11 in the series.
Flower Mound (0-4) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (2-2)
The Mound Showdown has the Jaguars looking for their first win of the season. FM Marcus looks to keep the momentum going after a 23-21 win of Hebron last week.
