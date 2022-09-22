4 To Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 5

Welcome to 4 To Watch, where we preview four of the biggest high school football games in DFW each week.

Rockwall-Heath (3-1) vs. Rockwall (3-1)

Game #1 of our Week 5 edition is a rivalry that last year produced one of the greatest shootouts you'll ever see.

#20 Rockwall-Heath visits Rockwall Friday night.

Last season, these teams combined for 150 points in one game.

Heath beath Rockwall in double overtime 79-71. This year, both teams are out to 3-1 starts.

Heath's only loss was to #1 Denton-Guyer.

Rockwall has another stud receiver in Clemson pledge Noble Johnson.

Winner of this one gets a huge inside track towards winning the 6A District 10 title.

Plano East (3-0) vs. Plano High (1-2)

For game #2, let's dip into a Plano ISD rivalry game.

Plano East comes into Friday with a perfect 3-0. But Plano High has high hopes of spoiling east's perfect record.

Plano High is just 1-2 so far but has beaten East four straight times.

East has some serious firepower on offense, including running back Daniel Fayombo, who is averaging over 190 rushing yards per game.

Frisco Wakeland (1-3) vs. Frisco Lone Star (2-1)

To game #3, Frisco Wakeland at #9 Frisco Lone Star.

A matchup of two teams off to somewhat disappointing starts: Wakeland (1-3) vs Lone Star (2-1).

What does that mean? That here in Week 5, this showdown has a make-or-break feel to it.

Wakeland has already lost twice in the district. A third loss would be a huge blow to playoff hopes.

Lone Star will try to revive its offense after scoring just seven points in a loss to Frisco Reedy last time out.

Waxahachie (4-0) vs. DeSoto (3-1)

Game #4 is a top 25 matchup in 6A: #23 Waxahachie at #12 DeSoto.

This is a huge matchup in a loaded District 11 that also includes Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

Waxahachie is a perfect 4-0.

DeSoto's one loss is to nationally ranked St. Frances Academy out of Baltimore.

The Eagles topped the Indians last season 31-25.

Expect this game to be as good as it gets here in Week 5.