4 Cowboys players picked for 2020 Pro Bowl

Four Dallas Cowboys players are headed to the Pro Bowl next month.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be joined by offensive guard Zack Martin, offensive tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick in Orlando.

It’s the seventh straight Pro Bowl for Tyron Smith.

One notable name missing is quarterback Dak Prescott. He is second in the league in passing yards and fifth in touchdowns.

Voter instead picked New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who missed time with an injury, and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.