2026 NBA Finals: Knicks' record-breaking comeback seals Game 4 win, 3-1 series lead vs. Spurs

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The Brief The New York Knicks pulled off a 29-point comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. OG Anunoby's putback shot with 1.2 seconds remaining sealed the 107-106 victory for the Knicks. It's the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. New York is now one win away from their first NBA Championship since 1973.



What looked like a surefire blowout turned into one of the most epic games in NBA history when the New York Knicks came back from 29 points down to shock the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Knicks pull off epic NBA Finals comeback

The New York Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to steal Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals and jump out to a 3-1 series lead.

The 107-106 box score just does not do this game justice.

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points to lead the Knicks. OG Anunoby chipped in 33 and scored the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds left.

Anunoby's basket came after the Knicks trailed by 27 at halftime. The Spurs' 27-point lead was the third largest in a game in NBA Finals history.

San Antonio hit 14 3-pointers in the first half, which was the most in a half in NBA Finals history. But after scoring 76 points in the first half, the Spurs would only score 30 in the second half.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama led them in scoring with 24 points. Dylan Harper had 21 off the bench.

The Spurs could not convert their final shot attempt, giving the Knicks the unbelievable victory. With the win, the Knicks are now just one win away from their first championship since 1973.

The crowd at Madison Square Garden was electric as the Knicks made their comeback. The likes of Taylor Swift, Spike Lee, Larry David and more could be seen cheering the home team on.

What's next:

Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals is set for Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.