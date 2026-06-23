2026 NBA Draft live updates: Mavs select Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. with No. 9 pick

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The Brief The 2026 NBA Draft kicked off tonight, and the Dallas Mavericks have already added one talented player to their roster. The team selected Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. with the No. 9 pick. Dallas still has the No. 30 pick on the evening. Johnson Jr. is the first draft pick made by new Mavs president Masai Ujiri, and he joins his college coach Dusty May in Dallas.



The Mavs have added a blue-chip prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft, with another chance to add more talent coming later in the night.

2026 NBA Draft live updates

8:40 p.m.: The Big German makes an appearance.

With the No. 14 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Hannes Steinbach from Washington.

ESPN attempted to play Steinbach a prerecorded message from Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, but had audio issues during the presentation.

8:00 p.m.: Mavs select Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. with No. 9 pick

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 06: Morez Johnson Jr. #21 of the Michigan Wolverines takes a foul shot during the National Championship game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball against the Connecticut Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6, 2026 in Indianapo Expand

On the same day the Mavs announced they had hired Michigan's Dusty May as head coach, the team selected one of his players in the first round of the draft.

With the No. 9 pick, the Mavs took Morez Johnson Jr., a forward who won a national championship with the Wolverines just a few months ago.

Johnson Jr. averaged 13.1 points for the national champions, along with 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game across 40 games played.

He's the first draft pick by new Mavs President Masai Ujiri, and he'll join his college coach in the pros.

7:48 p.m.: Several Mavs targets off the board

Rumored to be interested in a point guard, the Mavs might need to go in a different direction.

With the No. 6 pick, the Clippers took Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. One pick later, the Kings took Arkansas guard Darius Acuff.

7:23 p.m.: Boozer goes in Mavs' division

The Mavs' upcoming games against their Southwest Division rival Memphis Grizzlies will feature a new foe.

Duke star Cameron Boozer was taken No. 3 overall by the Grizzlies. His father, Carlos Boozer, was a longtime NBA player with the Cavaliers, Jazz, Bulls and Lakers.

The Utah Jazz selected Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick.

7:15 p.m.: Dybantsa goes No. 1 overall

The Washington Wizards selected BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick.

Dybantsa was widely expected to go with the No. 1 overall pick after he led Division I in scoring during his freshman season in Provo.

7:05 p.m.: 2026 NBA Draft begins

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver getting the festivities started.

The Washington Wizards are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

What we know:

The Dallas Mavericks are armed with two first round picks: the No. 9 overall selection and the No. 30 overall selection.

The No. 9 pick is their own, having finished 26-56 during the 2025-26 regular season and falling in the NBA's Draft Lottery from their initial No. 8 slot.

The No. 30 pick was acquired when the Mavs traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards earlier this year.

Whoever the Mavs select, they'll have a chance to play alongside reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and a healthy Kyrie Irving.

Masai Ujiri, Dallas Mavericks President of Basketball Operations

Dig deeper:

This NBA Draft will be the first for Masai Ujiri with the Mavs. Ujiri was hired as the team's President of Basketball Operations in early May.

It will also be the first NBA Draft for Dusty May as the Mavs' head coach. His hiring as head coach was announced on Tuesday.