How to buy tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Dallas

North Texas will host nine World Cup matches next year, more than any other host city. Here’s how you can get tickets to one of those games.

World Cup Ticket Sales

Ticket sales will happen in phases, starting with a Visa presale on the FIFA World Cup Tickets website where fans 18 and older can enter for a chance to buy tickets using any type of Visa card.

"As of the 10th of September, you can start applying for the ticketing process. There will be a random selection draw after that and you will be notified by email. You will be assigned a specific time slot when you can log in with your FIFA ID and then purchase tickets. All the matches will be available," said Heimo Schirgi, the COO for FIFA World Cup.

Fans can buy up to 40 total tickets or four per match for up to 10 tickets.

Those who don’t have a Visa or who aren’t selected in the presale will have another opportunity beginning on Oct. 27 using the same process on the FIFA World Cup Tickets website.

In December, when the 48 teams are assigned at the final draw, more tickets will become available. And closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy the remaining inventory.

"There is such global interest to this that we have to be very strict and very compliant with the process," Schirgi said.

American Airlines AAdvantage members will also be able to redeem miles for tickets beginning on Oct. 13 based on loyalty status.

How much do World Cup tickets cost?

The 2026 World Cup will offer dynamic pricing on tickets for the first time ever.

That means you might pay a base price of $60 for group-stage matches. The cost of a ticket for the final could increase to as high as $6,730.

"I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play,"Schirgi said.

The tickets are for seating sections, not specific seats.

"People normally drop us a note in the ticket purchase saying they want to sit together and wherever we can, we enable that," Schirgi said.

There will also be options to purchase a series of tickets for a specific venue or a "Follow My Team" package.

"That’s a conditional ticket which gives you access to all the matches of your team. Should your team be eliminated, obviously, then that right is no longer there," Schirgi said.

FIFA also has an official resale market that will open immediately after ticket sales start.

When does the 2026 World Cup kick off?

The tournament will be played through June and July in 2026 and will begin at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be called the New York New Jersey Stadium during FIFA's tournament.

Which cities will host the 2026 World Cup?

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Nine of the U.S. matches, including a semifinal, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be called Dallas Stadium for the purpose of the tournament.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Mexico City.