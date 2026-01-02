Expand / Collapse search

1 Dallas Stars player on the Team USA hockey roster

By
Published  January 2, 2026 10:36am CST
Dallas Stars
FOX 4
article

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 17: Jake Oettinger #30 of Team United States warms up before the 4 Nations Face-Off between Team Sweden and Team United States at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/4

Expand

The Brief

    • Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has officially been named to the U.S. Olympic roster, though his role as starter or backup remains undecided.
    • Forward Jason Robertson was a notable omission from the American squad, while four other Stars players will represent Finland.
    • The 2026 Winter Olympics begin next month in Italy.

DALLAS - The United States Olympic hockey team roster was announced on Friday morning, and it includes one member of the Dallas Stars.

What we know:

Goalie Jake Oettinger made the team. 

Oettinger helped Team USA win a bronze medal in 2021 during the IIHF Men's World Championship. He also played one game with the team in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

This will be his first Olympics appearance.

It’s not yet clear if he will start or play backup to Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

Some had expected Stars forward Jason Robertson to make it too, but he did not.

Related

Coppell native to play for Team USA in women’s hockey
article

Coppell native to play for Team USA in women’s hockey

A player from Coppell has earned a spot on the United States women’s hockey team for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Dig deeper:

Finland’s team will have four members of the Dallas Stars – Miro Heiskanen, Rope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikko Rantanen.

What's next:

The 2026 Winter Olympics start next month in Italy.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Team USA Hockey.

Dallas StarsSportsOlympics