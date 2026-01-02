1 Dallas Stars player on the Team USA hockey roster

article

The Brief Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has officially been named to the U.S. Olympic roster, though his role as starter or backup remains undecided. Forward Jason Robertson was a notable omission from the American squad, while four other Stars players will represent Finland. The 2026 Winter Olympics begin next month in Italy.



The United States Olympic hockey team roster was announced on Friday morning, and it includes one member of the Dallas Stars.

What we know:

Goalie Jake Oettinger made the team.

Oettinger helped Team USA win a bronze medal in 2021 during the IIHF Men's World Championship. He also played one game with the team in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

This will be his first Olympics appearance.

It’s not yet clear if he will start or play backup to Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck.

Some had expected Stars forward Jason Robertson to make it too, but he did not.

Dig deeper:

Finland’s team will have four members of the Dallas Stars – Miro Heiskanen, Rope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikko Rantanen.

What's next:

The 2026 Winter Olympics start next month in Italy.